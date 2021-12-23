Cardiff's Winter Wonderland will close for good this festive season as the Welsh Government's new Covid restrictions are set to come into force.

The ice rink, Ice Walk and Ice Bar will not open after Christmas and will close from 8pm on 24 December.

It is a similar situation for the Waterfront Wonderland in Swansea which will also close at 8pm on Christmas Eve.

The Welsh Government announced on Wednesday that nightclubs will have to close and the rule of six will be reintroduced from Boxing Day, amongst other measures to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

Organisers of both Winter Wonderlands say that refunds will be automatically processed within 48 hours.

They say until 8pm on Christmas Eve, the funfair, Ice Bar, and ice-skating sessions will still go ahead as planned, in-line with their Covid safety plan.

All current tickets remain valid and session times are unchanged.

People are being advised to wear a mask when queuing at Winter Wonderland, as well as inside bars or within the skate exchange marquee.

The closures come as pantos and Christmas shows are also being cancelled across Wales, including performances at Cardiff's New Theatre and Swansea Grand Theatre.

Wales Covid Regulations mean that the performance of Beauty and the Beast at the Millennium Centre has been cancelled. Credit: Wales Millennium Centre

The Wales Millennium Centre has announced it will close its doors from 26 December until at least the 15 January.

It has already had to cancel Disney's Beauty and the Beast on 23 and 24 December due to Covid rules affecting staff.

