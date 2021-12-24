An 18-year-old man has sustained life threatening injuries following a road traffic collision near Corwen on the afternoon of December 23rd.

Shortly before 3pm, officers were called to a report of a collision involving a red Audi A3 and a grey Vauxhall Astra on the A494 Bryn Saith Marchog.

The driver of the Audi was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, but has since been transferred to Walton with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Astra, a 21-year-old man, was arrested at the scene after failing the roadside drugs test. He has since been released under investigation pending the results of further tests.

Sergeant Liam Ho, of the Roads Policing Unit, is appealing for witnesses. He said, “We are urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have witnessed either vehicle being driven just prior to the collision to contact us.

“We also urge anybody who may have been in the area and who may have dash cam footage to get in touch.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the live web chat or by calling 101, quoting reference number 21000885450.