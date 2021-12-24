The new Archbishop of Wales has paid tribute to those who have shown "selfless love" during the Covid pandemic in his Christmas message.

Despite the worry and uncertainty of this year, Archbishop Andrew John says we have seen “extraordinary acts of kindness”.

The Most Revd Andrew John paid thanks to NHS and frontline workers and also those friends, neighbours and individuals who have looked out for each other and shown love in action.

“Throughout this period we have seen extraordinary acts of kindness displayed in our communities and the kind of dogged resolve which is unglamorous but presents something of the transforming love of God seen in action,” he says.

“It seems to me that they are among those who have drawn closest to the light of the Christ child and understood that love has a human face."

Archbishop Andrew will be preaching at Bangor Cathedral on Christmas Day.

The service begins at 9.15am and the Choral Holy Eucharist at 11am. All are welcome.

Watch a Christmas message from the Archbishop of Wales below: