Christmas display at Cardiff's Bute Park forced to close from Boxing Day

Wales’ largest ever Christmas lights trail is to close early due to covid restrictions.

The display was due to stay open until New Year's Eve, however organisers have said they must now close as of Boxing Day.

In a statement, organisers said that as an outdoor walking trail, they believe the attraction can operate in a Covid-safe manner.

However, despite the safety measures in place, following clarification from the Welsh Government, Christmas Eve will be the last date.

A further 40,000 people were expected to visit the attraction over the coming fortnight.

The attraction was due to stay open until New Year's Eve. Credit: Christmas at Bute Park

New measures come into force in Wales on Boxing Day - Sunday 26 December.

The restrictions are prompted by fears of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in January, fuelled by the spread of the Omicron variant.

Organisers say that ticket holders for all upcoming trails will be emailed with a choice to refund tickets, or to carry tickets over for next year's light trail.

All ticket-buyers who carry tickets over, will be granted the first pick of dates and be given free marshmallows to toast on the fire pits.