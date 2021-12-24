They're one of the traditional festive calendar events but this year the annual organised Christmas and New Year sea swims have been cancelled due to the latest restrictions due to the Omicron surge of Coronavirus.

However there are more people than you realise that don't only like getting their bodies freezing once a year and will be again this Christmas morning. Some do it every day and wild swimming really grew in popularity over the pandemic.

It was December last year when Grant Zehetmayr decided in lockdown to brave the water as a way of attempting dry January.

Heading to Penarth seafront, he tried to go in around five days a week. It wasn't long until others started joining him and as 2021 progressed, the numbers were building up to 300 per day in the summer. The unofficial group are known as the Dawnstalkers.

The Dawnstalkers are an unofficial group of people of all ages braving the water each morning Credit: James Richardson

Before this Grant was no big fan of cold water, he'd tried cold showers after hearing about the positive mental effects but didn't enjoy it. The open sea was a different result though.

Grant quickly noticed the endorphins were flowing during his daily dips. In fact he says the effects are so good, it can become obsessive and something you want to do more because it feels so great:

"The benefits seem to kick in after about three minutes once you're over the initial shock"

"Most people aim for between five and fifteen minutes. There's a sort of a very loose rule of thumb about temperature and minutes. It's really to do with the individual."

"So if if you're not feeling great, tired, and not in the right mindset, you'll probably be in there shorter than the days that you feel great when you're up for it and you're sort of mentally strapped."

The times participants go for their swims varies across the year to try and match the sunrise. The people joining are a range of all ages, and Grant says it's been particular popular with women who may be experiencing the menopause:

"Knowing people will be there everyday to meet you is nice to have consistency."

"So for people who are struggling mentally or possibly loneliness out of lockdowns and that sort of thing, I think is a real it's a real benefit as a community"

Grant Zehetmayr (pictured right) began swimming during lockdown in Dec 2020 on his own before more people began to join him Credit: James Richardson

Grant is encouraging anyone to try it especially if they're fortunate to live closer to a natural body of water. former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has been keen to show off her daily swims on social media and how it's benefited her mentally.

Grant says says everyone is welcome, and wants it to be as inclusive as possible:

"When people turn up and we say hi, they're not new anymore, everyone's so nice."

"It's cold and you can't help but smile and sort of you just embrace your fears. People are happy so you feel part of the community."