How dancing and parkour is helping deter children from the risks of crime

Play video

Gwent Police are hoping dance classes will be a way of preventing children from being tempted into a life of crime.

Funded by the force's police and crime commissioner, drop in sessions have started in Abertillery aimed to steer young people from becoming mixed up in anti-social behaviour.

The classes are designed so they have an extra outlet for positive, creative experiences with their friends and prevent them being tempted into negative decisions.

Young people are often the most vulnerable people in our communities, and police are well aware that anti-social behaviour carried out by children can often lead to more serious crimes being carried out

"You can come down here and have fun with your friends"

The classes have been welcomed by the youngsters who have had a difficult time with many activities cancelled during the pandemic.

"Here you can have fun, go with your friends, play games and stay off the street you have fun . go with your friends, and play games and stay off the streets

Chloe says she enjoys having something to do after school

As well as dance, the group also offers parkour. Another participant Chloe told us:

"I like doing the session because i gives me something to do after school instead of watching TV or falling asleep"

Deb Pitt is from the group 'Off The Streets' nd has been working with the children

Deb Pitt, from Off The Streets says it's been well received:

"When we first started coming here we had lots of comments from young people saying there's nothing like this here and we've provided a massive new service.

"It might only be once a week but it's once a week but they now have something within the area"

Catrin Lewis is from Ffin Dance and has noticed how the children express their feelings

Catrin Lewis, from Ffin Dance which has choreographed the sessions has already spotted clues in what the children are expressing:

"I've noticed that language has improved in terms of people speaking clearly about what they are interpreting through movement."

"Their attention span is much better so there's real power in sport and physical activity in potentially moving people away from antisocial behaviour and crime."

"I see a lot of movements that often reflects maybe things that are going on through their day through their life in their home life."

"I see that through their creative movement which can be quite special."