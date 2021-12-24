A neighbour appeared in court today charged with the murder of man was found badly burned in a caravan.Richard Thomas, 52, was dragged from the smoking caravan, but died from his injuries in hospital.Police were called at about 2.30am on Monday to the fire in a caravan at The Beeches Residential Caravan Park at Knollbury, near Magor, Monmouthshire.Mr Thomas was taken to hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

On Thursday evening, Gwent Police confirmed it had made a major development in its investigation. Credit: Media Wales

Newport Magistrates' Court heard Mr Thomas suffered "extensive burns to his body".Darren Smith, also from the Beeches park, spoke to confirm his name and address, before being remanded in custody.He will appear at Cardiff Crown Court next week.

Meanwhile, Mr Thomas’ family are being supported by specialist officers.A family spokesman said: “Our dearly beloved Richard Grenfell Thomas, who was known by his nickname Shrew, was one-of-a-kind. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.“Mum and Dad, brothers, sister-in-laws, aunts, uncles and cousins are all very much shocked by his sudden passing.

“Richard made and took his own chances in life, living it to the full – there was never a dull moment with him. He was a strong character, well-known and a lively person, with an eclectic circle of friends and interests.“Rest in peace Richard, we know even in death you will still be your own free spirit.”Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with Mr Thomas’ family at this difficult time.“As our investigation continues, there will be ongoing police activity in the area. We would like to thank local residents for their support and assistance with the investigation to date.“We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”