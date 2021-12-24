Police investigating the death of 52-year-old Richard Thomas have charged a man with murder.

Gwent Police received a call in the early hours of Monday 20th December, reporting a fire in a caravan at The Beeches Residential Caravan Park in Knollbury.

A 42-year-old man from Monmouthshire is due to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday 24th December charged with murder.

Richard Thomas was taken to hospital for treatment, however unfortunately died from his injuries.

Paying tribute to Mr Thomas, his family said he was 'one-of-a-kind' and will be sorely missed.

“Richard made and took his own chances in life, living it to the full – there was never a dull moment with him. He was a strong character, well-known and a lively person, with an eclectic circle of friends and interests."