White Christmas likely for parts of the UK as temperatures set to drop

A 'white Christmas' looks likely for some parts of the UK as forecasters issue a cold weather warning for the festive period.

Snow is predicted to fall in Snowdonia, north Wales, and the Pennines on December 25th

Forecasters say a band of rain coming in from the south west will move northwards and meet colder air.

Snowdonia could see some snow fall over the festive period Credit: PA Images

Anyone driving to see friends and family in south Wales and south-west England should take care on the roads as heavy downpours could hit both regions.

Temperatures are expected to plunge as low as minus two degrees in parts of the north and east of England between Christmas Day and December 28, prompting a cold weather warning from the Met Office.

Temperatures could drop as low as two degrees in parts of the north and east of England Credit: PA Images

But the weather across most of the UK will be slightly warmer than average for this time of year, forecaster Simon Partridge said.

Mr Partridge said: "On the high ground, we're quite likely to see a white Christmas, on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

"It's quite limited snow, but we'll probably see some snow on both days."

Agostinho Sousa, a consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA, said: "It's important to check on those who are more vulnerable to cold weather, including older neighbours or relatives - especially those living alone or those who have serious illness.

"Remind them to heat their home to at least 18 Celsius, 64.4 Fahrenheit. It's also helpful to check they have enough food and drinks and any medicines they need."