A driver was rushed to hospital after a car veered off road and crashed in a field off the A48.

The A-road was closed for nearly 10 hours after the collision between Crosshands roundabout and Llanddarog early on Boxing Day.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was called to the scene at around 4.05am on Sunday (December 26) morning.

In a statement, the force said: "The car had left the road and gone into a field.

"The driver was injured and has been conveyed to the University Hospital of Wales.

"The A48 westbound between Crosshands roundabout and Llanddarog has been closed until further notice, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route."

Dyfed-Powys Police thanked motorists for their patience and the A48 was reopened at around 1pm.