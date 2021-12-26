More than 300 new cases of the Omicron coronavirus have been confirmed over Christmas.

The total number of cases of the highly-transmissable variant in Wales has now reached 1,689, Public Health Wales has said.

An additional 304 Omicron cases were confirmed between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day (Sunday December 26).

Dr Chris Williams, Consultant Epidemiologist for Public Health Wales, said: "As we have indicated previously, a rapid increase over the coming days and weeks is expected."

The breakdown of Omicron cases by health board area is as follows:

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board - 204 (+28)

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board - 369 (+90)

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board - 400 (+99)

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board - 299 (+25)

Hywel Dda University Health Board - 89 (+29)

Swansea Bay University Health Board - 278 (+27)

Powys Teaching Health Board - 49 (+6)

Unknown - 1 (+0)

It comes as new restrictions came into force in Wales, with groups of no more than six people allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants.

Under a series of new measures announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford last week, the two-metre social distancing rules are returning in public places and workplaces.

Licensed premises will have to offer table service only, face masks will have to be worn and contact tracing details collected.