The family of a nine-year-old girl with cancer have shared the heartbreaking news that their "sweetest and most beautiful warrior" has died.

Freya Bevan, from Neath, was first diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumour, before her second birthday.

In 2015, a campaign managed to raise £110,000 for her to undergo pioneering treatment in America. However, the cancer returned last October after six years.

Sharing the news of Freya's death, her family wrote: "Our hearts are completely broken, as we share the news with you, that heaven has gained the most sweetest and most beautiful warrior there ever was.

Freya was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour before her second birthday Credit: ITV News Cymru Wales

"Our brave, beautiful, precious Freya is now healed from cancer and getting big cwtches in heaven from her beloved great grandmother.

"No more pokes, or pills or hospital visits, you are free now our beautiful angel. A lifetime with you would never have been long enough, but you were too pure and precious for this cruel world.

"We are blessed and proud to have been chosen to be your parents, but our pain will never be healed until you're in our arms again."

The family thanked everyone who had supported Freya over the years, saying they believe fundraising for treatment gave them more "precious time" with her.

'Your name will never ever be forgotten'

They continued: "Freya, we promise you, that when we are stronger, we will honour you and your name, and help children fighting brain cancer, just like you would have wanted, your name will never ever be forgotten our darling girl.

"The tears won’t stop flowing but the pain of our grief is the proof of how much we love you and always will forever and ever.

"You are the love of our lives, and I ache for the day I see your beautiful face again. The most perfect child in every way possible."