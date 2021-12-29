The UK’s Health Secretary has criticised the need for Parkrun to cancel all its events in Wales as the latest coronavirus regulations mean restrictions on outdoor events.

Sajid Javid said restricting outdoor exercise is “not justified or proportionate” bearing in mind its positive effect on people’s health.

From Boxing day, new restrictions came into force in Wales as a reaction to the fast spread of the Omicron variant.

Outdoor events in Wales are limited to 50 people, including Parkrun events Credit: PA

The new measures introduced on Sunday 26 December mean that outdoor events are now limited to 50 people only.

Parkruns are free, weekly events that happen all around the world. Their 5k events take place on Saturday mornings in parks and open spaces and are open for all ages.

In a statement on its website, Parkrun said they had to cancel their 5k events in Wales from 1 January onwards as no more than 50 people would be allowed to attend.

They said: “With increasing uncertainty about impending restrictions and how they might impact Parkrun and junior Parkrun events, we’d like to take this opportunity to update our communities around the country.

“The evidence remains clear that the infection risks presented by outdoor events like ours are exceptionally low and the public health benefits of remaining open are incredibly high. It is our intention, therefore, that whatever Parkrun events are legally permitted to operate they should do so.

“The Welsh Government has also announced a gathering limit of 50 people. It does mean that we have no choice but to suspend all our 5k events from 1 January onwards. We know that some Welsh Parkrun events regularly have fewer than 50 people attending, however it would take a very small influx for them to exceed the limit.”

All Parkrun events in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland are still scheduled to go ahead.

The Uk's Health Secretary says Parkrun events have helped improve people's health. Credit: PA

Reacting to the statement by Parkrun, the UK’s Health Secretary hit out on Twitter saying:

“Parkrun has helped so many people improve their health across the UK. I can’t see how restricting outdoor exercise in this way is justified or proportionate.”

Parkruns in Wales were on hold for almost 18 months due to coronavirus restrictions. The event resumed in August this year, but has now been put on hold once again.

No end date has been set for the new measure, nor has the First Minister Mark Drakeford ruled out further restrictions in the New Year.

He has said that his cabinet will continue to review the regulations on a weekly basis.