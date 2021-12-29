Royal Mint unveils ‘spectacular’ new coins to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Play video

Watch here to see the new, commemorative coins in production

The Royal Mint has unveiled five new coins ahead of 2022, including a 50p and a £5 crown in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The royal coins, made at the mint in Llantrisant, will be the first chance for collectors to own a keepsake from the Platinum Jubilee collection - which celebrates Her Majesty's 70th anniversary on the throne.

The £5 coin follows the tradition of marking previous Jubilees on crown pieces, while the 50p in the collection will be the first of its kind to celebrate a royal event.

The new coins were designed as a celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The Royal Mint’s Annual Sets celebrate key events and anniversaries throughout the year, bringing milestones to life on a £5, £2 or 50 pence.

All five coins will feature a unique design by a commissioned artist and the obverse portrait of Her Majesty the Queen, designed by Jody Clark.

As well as the Platinum Jubilee coin set, the Royal Mint have also said that the life and legacy of Dame Vera Lynn and Alexander Graham Bell will be recognised on their latest £2 coin.

The new £2 coins recognise the life and legacy of Dame Vera Lynn and Alexander Graham Bell Credit: PA

There will also be a 50p coin marking next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Speaking on behalf of The Royal Mint, Divisional Director of the Consumer Division, Clare Maclennan said: “As the Original Maker of UK coins, The Royal Mint has been trusted to strike coins for Her Majesty throughout an historic 70 years on the throne and celebrated royal milestones such as previous Jubilees on commemorative crown pieces.

"The Platinum Jubilee celebration is a spectacular first for the British monarchy and for UK coin, and it is fitting that this historic anniversary has been celebrated on 50 pence – which is Britain’s most loved collectable coin.”

The 50p is the first of its kind to celebrate a royal event Credit: PA

Designed by Osborne Ross, the 50p coin features a clean reverse design that comprises the number 70 - The Queen’s cypher and the years that span her reign thus far.

The £5 crown, also part of the Platinum Jubilee collection, features the quartered shield of the Royal Arms. Designed by John Bergdahl, it also includes the edge inscription ‘Serve you all the days of my life’, in reference to The Queen’s longevity as monarch.

The new commemorative sets for 2022 will be available from the 4 January.

Each of the coins will be available individually in 2022, starting with the Platinum Jubilee coins which will launch on 6 January to celebrate the royal occasion.