74-year-old woman dies following fire at Carmarthenshire bungalow

A 74-year-old woman has died after a fire at a bungalow in Carmarthenshire.

Two fire crews were called out to the property on Wednesday 29 December after being informed that the house was filled with smoke and somebody was inside.

Police officers and paramedics also attended the scene in the village of Llangain, around four miles south of Carmarthen.

A woman was removed from the property and treated by the emergency service staff, but it has been confirmed that she died at the scene. The woman has not been publicly named yet.A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We were called to the sudden death of a 74-year-old woman in Dol-Y-Dderwen, Llangain, at around 12:30pm on Wednesday, December 29."Police added that the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious and that the coroner has been informed.An investigation into the cause of the incident has been launched by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.