A mother of two from Swansea has described how her whole world was "crushed" when her 10-month-old daughter was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Charlotte Shaughnessy, 28, said she started to notice something was wrong with her baby daughter Isla in June 2021. Isla became "fatigued" and was not eating properly.

When pinprick spots and random bruises started to appear, Ms Shaughnessy said her "mother’s instinct kicked in" and the family headed to hospital.

It was there that they were given the nightmarish news that Isla had infant acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Six months down the line, doctors have said Isla's outlook is positive and now Ms Shaughnessy is speaking out to encourage others to look out for symptoms of the blood cancer.

Charlotte Shaughnessy knew something was wrong when bruises started to appear and worsen on Isla's body. Credit: Charlotte Shaughnessy

Ms Shaughnessy described how in late June, Isla started acting unlike her normal self but she suspected it was because the baby was teething or struggling in the hot weather.

"She was very clingy, irritable, fatigued, off her food and milk – common signs that you could relate to her teething," she explained."A few days later random bruising started appearing as well as little pinprick spots. It was in places you wouldn't expect like a patch on her elbow area and creeping up her spine."One Friday in early July, Ms Shaughnessy went to work as normal but her partner, Rich Jenkins, texted her in the evening to say he had bathed Isla and noticed the bruising was worse."I finished work, got home around 8:45pm, went up to check Isla and to kiss her goodnight as normal," she said.

"As soon as I could see the bruising had got worse my mother’s instinct kicked in and I just knew something was wrong with our little girl."I rang 111, they assessed Isla over the phone and told me to take her straight to Morriston Hospital. Within hours the hospital hit me with the dreaded news no-one could have prepared me for: 'We are testing for leukaemia.'"

Ms Shaughnessy said in that split second, her "whole world crushed".

She said: "I can just remember screaming and collapsing to the floor. How could this be happening to our 10-month-old baby girl? She had never been ill before."

Within hours of taking Isla to hospital, doctors said they were testing for leukaemia. Credit: Charlotte Shaugnessy

Ms Shaughnessy then had to break the news to her partner, who was at home looking after their other child, six-year-old Cody."I honestly could not believe what I was about to tell him," she said.

"I could not get the words out and the doctors had to take over the call."

Isla went for more testing at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in Cardiff where the family were then "hit with the worst news imaginable", that their daughter had infant acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Ms Shaughnessy said it was a moment that "will haunt us for the rest of our lives". She remembers asking doctors only one question: "Is our baby girl going to die?”

Isla's condition was not terminal but she needed intensive treatment.

Isla's diagnosis has been tough on the whole family, including her six-year-old brother Cody. Credit: Charlotte Shaugnessy

The mother-of-two described the following six months as a "whirlwind" of chemotherapy, surgery, scans, and general anaesthetic. Isla even had to have lumbar puncture needles inserted between the bones of her spine.Isla spent her first birthday in hospital after picking up a blood infection. Doctors initially feared she would need to be put in an intensive care unit but she responded well to antibiotics. She has spent about six weeks of the last six months in hospital.Ms Shaughnessy added: "It’s been an extremely tough time especially with another child to look after, which has led to myself and Rich being off work. It’s affected Cody massively too. He always asks: 'When will my baby sister be better?'"From daily chemotherapy tablets to hair loss, the 28-year-old mum said nothing has fazed Isla, whose strength is "beyond words".

"It gives us the strength to get through each day. If she can keep smiling then so can we," she said.

"Despite everything that gets thrown at Isla and what her little body is going through she is always the happiest little girl with the biggest smile on her face."

Isla will undergo treatment for another two-and-a-half years but doctors have told the family her outlook is positive. Credit: Charlotte Shaugnessy

Isla is due to start her fourth round of intensive chemotherapy next month and will continue to undergo treatment for two-and-a-half years - varying in intensity across that period. Doctors have told the family that the outlook is positive.

"We still have not got our heads around it," Ms Shaughnessy said.

"I don’t think we ever will. How can your child go from never being ill to having leukaemia? You never think it will happen to your family."If there is any advice I could give it would be that you know when your child is not right. Seek medical help and do not get fobbed off.

"I am glad we acted on it as quickly as we did and the professionals listened and acted fast. They said the key is pick up the threat as soon as possible. I dread to think what would have happened if it had been left any longer."A family friend has started a GoFundMe page, which has raised £660 to support the family who have to make regular trips back and forth from Swansea to Cardiff for Isla's treatment."We want to say a huge thank you to our family, friends, and community for all the love and support shown throughout Isla’s journey," said Ms Shaugnessy.

"It’s been incredible."