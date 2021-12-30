Play video

A Welsh pharmacist has called the shortage of Covid tests frustrating when "the tests are there, but the distribution is failing".

Paul Mayberry, pharmacist and owner of Mayberry Pharmacy in Penarth, south Wales, has told ITV Wales News that thousands of tests are sitting in depots as vans are too full to deliver more.

Mr Mayberry said: "All of my colleagues in Wales and England that I've spoken to have all had issues with the tests. We are in constant contact to see if there are better ways to get the tests to us.

"We're only allocated 50 packs a day and yesterday they went by 11 o'clock.

"There are reports from drivers that they've actually got the tests to the depots and they can't get them on the vans to get them to the pharmacies, which is crazy."

On Thursday, Welsh Government reassured that "Wales has a significant stock of lateral flow tests, sufficient to meet our needs over the weeks ahead".

In a statement, the First Minister added: "Distribution of lateral flow test kits through home delivery and pharmacies remains the responsibility of the UK Government and we are working with it, as it increases the capacity of the system."

The pharmacy owner acknowledges the impact Christmas and New Year's has had with people wanting to test frequently before meeting up with others.

He said: "It's really frustrating for us as pharmacists as we are the experts in distribution. We give out thousands of different types of medicines every day so it should be easy for us to give out the tests. It's frustrating to not be able to get the supply to hand out to the public."

It's really frustrating when your hands are tied and you can't deliver on something as basic as handing out the tests. Paul Mayberry, Pharmacist and owner of Mayberry Pharmacy

The potential number of kits which could be delivered increased to 650,000 across the UK since December 18. Credit: PA

The shortage comes after recent changes to isolation rules were announced, meaning those who are fully vaccinated and a close contact of someone with coronavirus will no longer need to self isolate. Instead they will need to take a lateral flow test for seven days, which it is believed may have contributed to the shortage of tests.

From December 31, those who test positive for the virus themselves will only have to isolate for seven days, rather than ten, if they provide two negative lateral flow results.

There is pressure on the Welsh Government to up the capacity of coronavirus testing as case levels reached their highest level yet.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said demand for tests "continues to rise and has reached new record levels" but they are working with UK Government as they seek to expand capacity.

Test shortages is a problem being felt across the UK and even extends to no PCR test appointments being available in England and Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, there were no lateral flow tests available to order online, with the UK Gov website reading: "Sorry, there are no home delivery slots left for rapid lateral flow tests right now".

It goes on to suggest people head to their local pharmacy or collection point where these are available.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said test availability is refreshed throughout the day.

5,680 New cases of the Omicron variant were recorded in Wales on 29 December

Wendy Dix is a full time carer for her diabetic brother who has significant learning difficulties. He goes to a residential care home for just four weeks out of the year to give Wendy some time off from her caring responsibilities.

Wendy's daughter-in-law recently tested positive for Covid so the family now need to take lateral flow tests every day for the next seven days. Access to the tests is crucial for them to continue visiting and using the residential care home.

"I care for my brother and it's 24/7," she said

"He's diabetic and he's got significant learning difficulties and has no independence skills whatsoever so we do everything for him, absolutely everything. And then we get 28 days of respite a year, 28 nights.

"So it's just keeping him healthy, it's enough of a problem trying to keep him healthy anyway because he's very vulnerable and he's very scared of the virus."

"It's had such an impact on our life...He goes to a residential home for respite, every time we go up there we have to take a test anyway to go in so if it gets any worse or he tests positive, that's my respite gone as well - the only break we get."

Leyla Hannbeck, Chief Executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, explained how people are often unable to find Covid-19 tests in chemists because of “patchy” and “inconsistent” supplies.

She added: "It is very stressful not just for the pharmacy but also for the patients."

Speaking on the issue, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: "There is currently unprecedented demand for both PCR and lateral flow tests across the UK.

"We have been working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in England to improve and speed up the delivery of lateral flow tests so people can easily access these testing kits.

"From 18 December, the potential number of kits which could be delivered directly to people’s homes was increased from 230,000 a day to 650,000 across the UK. We are also working to increase capacity at all collection sites, including pharmacies in Wales.

"We would urge everyone to use the tests they have at home before ordering more."