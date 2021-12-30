A north Wales MP has shared a death threat letter she received when a handwritten note was posted to her constituency office just two days before Christmas.

Ynys Môn’s Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie received the letter on 23 December.

The handwritten note, posted to the office on Stanley Street, Holyhead said “traitors hang” and included an image of a noose.

The handwritten letter was posted to the Conservative MP's constituency office at Holyhead. Credit: Virginia Crosbie

The handwritten note was opened by one of the MP’s staff members.

Sharing a photo of the letter, Virginia Crosbie who represents Anglesey in Westminster said: “I will not be stopped from doing the job I was elected to do by the people of Anglesey and the coward or cowards who sent this note will not undermine democracy,”

She added: “Too many times this sort of behaviour is tolerated but not by me. I will call out and relentlessly use all the avenues available to pursue all those who threaten myself, my family and my staff.”

The MP also confirmed that North Wales Police have launched an investigation to find the people behind the death threat. She also thanked them “for taking it so seriously”.

As she awaits for an update from the force, the MP shared the picture of the letter, urging anyone who recognises the handwriting to contact North Wales Police.

Ms Crosbie said she had “zero tolerance” for such behaviour and said that instances like these stop women from standing for public office.

She continued: "It's absolutely vital in a democratic society that we have disagreements and debate, not death threats.

“I would like to praise my staff for all the work they do, including having to see this sort of cowardly communication when they are opening the post. They shouldn’t have to.”

Several people have shared their sympathy with the Conservative MP, standing up for such "corrosive behaviour".

In a tweet, Plaid Cymru’s MP, Liz Saville Roberts said: “Threats of violence to MPs, elected representatives, public servants and journalists are abhorrent. Anyone who values free speech and democracy recognises this as intolerable.

"Pob cydymdeimlad â / Every sympathy with Virginia Crosbie, AS MP Ynys Môn.”

The death threat sent to Ms Crosbie is one of many received by Welsh MP's this year alone.

Conservative MP Fay Jones, Labour MS Jack Sargeant and Plaid Cymru MS Leanne Wood opened up about their experiences of abuse with ITV Wales in February, including receiving threats of shootings, rape and death.

In October, a 76-year-old was arrested after Rhondda MP Chris Bryant received death threats following his calls for kindness in the wake of the killing of fellow colleague MP, Sir David Amess.

November this year also saw Clwyd West’s Conservative MP, David Jones become a victim of violence when the words "Corrupt Scum" were spray painted onto his constituency office.

MP Virginia Crosbie has said that "corrosive behaviour" like this is "harmingdemocracy".

