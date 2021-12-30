People who test positive for coronavirus in Wales will now be able to leave isolation after seven days, if they return two negative lateral flow tests.

The new measure, coming into force on December 31, cuts the isolation period down from ten days.

This latest move brings Wales in line with restrictions in England and is coming into force here earlier than originally planned.

The change was supposed to happen from January 5 but the Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, said: "We are bringing the change forward because the balance of harms has changed and the rising number of cases has begun to have an impact on the number of people, in critical jobs, who are excluded from the workplace because of self-isolation."

This means people who have tested positive for Covid-19 must self-isolate for seven days. On days six and seven of their self-isolation period they should take lateral flow tests and if these tests – taken 24 hours apart – are positive, they should continue to self-isolate.

They should then remain in isolation until they have had two negative lateral flow tests or day 10 – whichever is sooner. A positive result on either day six or seven indicates the person is likely to still be infectious and therefore at risk of passing on coronavirus to others.

The Health Minister added: "We are considering the implications of these changes for our Self Isolation Support Scheme and we will continue to provide financial and wider support for those who need help to self-isolate, including access to food and pharmacy goods."

Welsh Government confirmed that there would be no other changes to Covid restrictions at the moment and Wales remains at Alert Level Two.

In a statement, the First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Over the last few days, record numbers of infections have been identified and the overall seven-day case rate has risen to more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people across Wales.

"Cases are highest among 20 to 29-year-olds and 30 to 39-year-olds. We are also starting to see the cases rates increase in the older age groups.

"Hospitalisations remain lower than in previous waves, but these too are starting to increase. The overall Covid-19 bed occupancy has grown by a third over the Christmas period.

"This is a combination of both omicron and delta cases."

He described the public health situation as remaining "very volatile" and said they continue to "closely monitor the situation".