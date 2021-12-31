Every eligible adult in Wales has now been offered an appointment for their Covid-19 booster vaccination, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

Adults should have received their appointment dates via a range of methods including letters, texts, online booking and walk-in options.

Despite accusations from opposition parties that the Government had caused "confusion" over walk-in booster vaccines, more than 1.5 million boosters have been given in Wales, with 81% of over 50s receiving the booster vaccination.

First Minister Mark Drakeford set a goal for all over-18s to be offered a booster before 2022.

At the beginning of December, First Minister Mark Drakeford set an aim of offering all over-18s a booster vaccine by the end of 2021.

The announcement came at a time where the two previous vaccines were said not to be enough to protect people against the Omicron variant. Currently around 80% of people aged 12 and above are eligible for their booster. Of those, 71% have already had their booster.

Anyone who could not make their appointments this month will be contacted by their health board in due course, asking people to reschedule in January.

Health boards are actively following up on anyone who has so far not been able to take up their offer for a booster. Credit: PA

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the response from the public had been “outstanding”.

She added: “Thank you everyone who kept their appointment and accepted the offer of their booster."

“A huge thank you also goes to our NHS Wales teams, their partner organisations and all volunteers who have worked tirelessly through such a busy time to deliver this monumental task."

NHS staff were asked to cancel their Christmas plans in order to help deliver Wales' vaccine booster programme in a huge 'call to arms' by the Welsh Government earlier this month.

The Health Minister also said there had been an increase in people coming forward to receive their first and second doses of the vaccine and thanked them for their participation.

As Wales continues to urge everyone to receive their vaccine, Ms Morgan said: "If you have yet to take up the offer, make getting your booster a new year’s resolution. Every vaccine given helps to Keep Wales Safe."

If it has been three months since your second dose and you do not believe you have received a letter, call or text about a booster appointment, the Welsh Government is asking people to contact their local health board.

