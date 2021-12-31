Inside The Boot Room: Making football kit affordable to children in Swansea

Play video

*Report by ITV Wales journalist Richard Morgan

Football is often described as the beautiful game for its simplicity, but a lack of the simplest equipment and kit can leave many children excluded from participating.

Now, one Swansea City fan is helping tackle a lack of access by providing a space for used football boots to be upcycled and reused.

'The Boot Room' is the idea of Carl Bradley, who wanted to help provide football boots for children whose families were unable to afford to kit out their young footballers.

He launched The Boot Room while coaching his son's football team and realising not all families could afford to buy boots.

Carl told ITV Wales: "There was a mum on the touchline, she had two twin boys.

"The coach asked her when her boys were coming back to play, and she said she didn't think they would.

"The coach asked her why and she said 'I can't afford the boots'."

Many of the boots are grown out of well before they are past their best condition

Carl's brainwave quickly found its feet, with drop-off locations now located across Swansea.

When eight-year-old Olly's dad Robin had to give up work because of a family crisis, football boots became a luxury the family could not afford.

However, thanks to The Boot Room, Olly is now back playing the game he loves.

Robin told ITV Wales: "It makes a huge difference. They feel part of a community, they don't feel like they can't do something.

"Just to see the smile on his face is amazing as well."

Carl believes the support The Boot Room has received from the community and Swansea City FC shows what can be done when people come together.

The initiative has recently been extended to include ‘The Kit Room’ which will allow families to access kit and boots for their children should they have financial restrictions and need support.

"The past 18 months or so have been incredibly difficult for everyone," he continued.

"But, what we have seen above anything else is human spirit in abundance and the willingness for people to help those in need, particularly on a local level.

"Swansea City have been such huge supporters of The Boot Room and I would like to thank the club for backing the project in such a huge way.

"Their help has been invaluable and we can't thank them enough. We are really looking forward to working together on projects for the next three years."