Winter in Wales: Meet the magnificent birds of prey with their own personalities

Play video

By ITV Wales camera operator Rob Milburn

Winter in Wales is a series of soothing features celebrating different parts of Welsh life and landscapes.

In this edition, ITV Wales camera operator Rob Milburn has been to meet the magnificent residents of the British Bird of Prey Centre in Llanarthney, Carmarthenshire.

It's home to 28 birds including falcons, kestrels and even a golden eagle.

We hear from passionate directors Emma and Alex Hill, who describe the special relationships they have developed with the birds, give insight into their personalities, and even put on a spectacular flying display.