By ITV Wales camera operator Mark Doleman

Winter in Wales is a series of soothing features celebrating different parts of Welsh life and landscapes.

In this edition, ITV Wales camera operator Mark Doleman has been to Portmeirion, the vibrant Italianate village bringing colour to the coast of Gwynedd.

Designed by Sir Clough Williams-Ellis in the early 20th century, the Riviera inspired houses, ornamental garden and campanile have been described as "a beautiful pocket of madness like no other".

We hear from its managers and hoteliers on what the village is like in winter, what the year ahead holds, and why it is so unique.