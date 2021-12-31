Winter in Wales: The Swansea village that harbours a secret woodland and magical waterfall
By ITV Wales camera operator Lewis Jones
Winter in Wales is a series of soothing features celebrating different parts of Welsh life and landscapes.
In this edition, ITV Wales camera operator Lewis Jones visits Penllergare Valley Woods.
The 275-acre woodland is a secret and magical place, situated just minutes from Junction 47 of the M4 and home to a spectacular waterfall.
We hear from the Penllergare Trust, which was formed more than twenty years ago to save and restore the remains of this important landscape.