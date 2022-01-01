Walker rescued from 3,000ft Snowdonia peak after fall

Mountain rescue teams were called out on New Year’s Eve after a walker fell from a height on the 3,000ft Tryfan in Snowdonia.

Olwen Valley Mountain Rescue received the call at around 1pm on New Year's Eve.

The man was reported to have a head injury and to be in a confused state.

A coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon was called to safely get the walker down off the mountain.

He was treated at the peak before being flown to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.