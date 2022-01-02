A teachers' union is calling for urgent action to be taken to protect schools from Omicron.

The NASUWT is asking the Welsh Government to reduce the potential risk of further disruption to education as a result of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

It comes as union members want to be able to provide face-to-face teaching for all children and young people in the next academic term without further problems caused by the pandemic.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said: “Teachers have been on the frontline throughout the pandemic to support pupils and students and provide them with the best education possible.

“However, the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant could cause significant disruption in the next academic term with many teachers being forced to self-isolate.

Dr Roach added: “The Welsh Government must take immediate action to ensure that schools can continue to operate safely and provide high quality education.

“This is particularly important to protect disadvantaged and vulnerable children and young people who have often been affected most by the pandemic.”

More than 14,000 Covid cases have been reported across Wales on 2 January, according to Public Health Wales.

Furthermore, a total of 14 deaths have been confirmed.

It comes as Omicron continues to be the most dominant variant across the country.

14,036 Covid cases have been reported on 2 January across Wales

14 Deaths reported across Wales on 2 January

The NASUWT is urging the Welsh Government to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission by:

Government-funded air cleaning units

Supporting household close contacts to self-isolate to reduce the risk of transmission

More resources available to enable on-site Covid testing

Improved financial support to cover for Covid-related absence

A minimum amount of educational disruption next term in order to avoid further disruption to examinations

Neil Butler, NASUWT National Official for Wales, said: “Teachers, pupils and students, and parents will be concerned about the potential risk of further disruption to schools caused by the Omicron variant.

“The Welsh Government must do everything it can to prevent schools from experiencing significant staffing problems next term and further damage to the education of children and young people.”

Speaking on the issue, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are doing everything we can to protect schools from the impact of the Omicron variant and minimise disruption to learners.

“We continue to keep the situation under review as new evidence and information becomes available and are working closely with our key partners, including trade unions and local authorities.

“All staff and secondary age learners are strongly encouraged to test three times a week and schools can order tests direct on a weekly basis.

“Schools are also able to access the Hardship Fund via their local authorities to cover the costs of a range of Covid related issues, including cover for staff absences.”