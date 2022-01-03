More than £20,000 has been raised after Mwnt church was badly vandalised.

Several windows were smashed and walls broken at Eglwys y Grog, near the cliffs at Mwnt in Ceredigion, just before Christmas.

The fundraiser was set up by local councillor Clive Davies with the aim of reaching £20,000 to help restore the popular site.

Currently, a total of £21,776 has already been raised since the appeal began on 1 January.

The popular church was vandalised just before Christmas. Credit: JustGiving/Eglwys y Grog

The Ceredigion county councillor was among those to condemn the actions of those responsible.

As part of the fundraiser, he explained: "This page has been setup to help with the generosity shown not only by those locally but from all parts of the UK and beyond.

"The money will go towards the repairs needed to get this iconic church back to its previous condition."

Councillor Davies said it was important for the church to remain open, but safe.