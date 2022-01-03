Morriston hospital has announced it is providing limited services in its emergency department due to staff absences.

The hospital, which is managed by Swansea Bay University Health Board, have urged people to stay away unless they are suffering with "life-threatening illness or serious injury only".

It's a message that has been repeated over the course of this bank holiday weekend as more staff members are off work due to the Omicron variant continuing to spread across Wales.

Morriston hospital is asking people to use alternatives where possible including Neath Port Talbot Hospital for minor injuries.

The full tweet read: "A staff shortage worsened by Covid means we can only provide a limited service at Morriston ED over the bank holiday weekend.

"ED is for life-threatening illness or serious injury ONLY. Please use alternatives whenever possible."

First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned of a "tough month" ahead as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly across the country.

Scientists are warning of a January wave of infection with the peak still to come.

Swansea Bay also tweeted the urgent need for volunteers to work extra hours on 3 January as it is "extremely busy".

The tweet read: "URGENT: Calling Swansea Bay nurses and HCSWs. We are currently extremely busy and looking for volunteers to work extra hours this evening. If you can help, please ring 01792 703269 asap. Thank you!"