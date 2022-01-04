Large fire breaks out at Aberystwyth industrial estate

A large fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Aberystwyth.

Police are at the scene and have closed the road at Llanbadarn Fawr as officers warn people to avoid the area.

Pictures of the scene show flames rising from the building and a large plume of grey smoke billowing into the air above.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 1.47pm today (January 4).

A spokesperson for the service said: "Four fire appliances, a turntable ladder, an environmental unit and a water bowser have been deployed to the incident.

A large plume of smoke rising over the industrial estate Credit: Mark Lewis

"The fire involves a single storey building, measuring approximately 45-meters by 15-meters, which is believed to house an internal storage area, various paints and gas canisters.

"Dyfed Powys Police are also in attendance. The road at Llanbadarn Fawr is currently closed and local residents are urged to keep their windows closed and to stay indoors until further notice by the Police.

"We ask that the public avoid the area whilst the emergency services are in attendance.

"The incident is ongoing and crews will remain at the incident to dampen down and monitor the scene."

Dyfed Powys Police also shared a warning on social media, telling people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson wrote: "The road at Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth is currently closed due to a fire at the Industrial Estate.

"We urge local residents to keep their windows closed and to stay in doors until further notice. Please avoid the area whilst we are in attendance. Thanks."