Wrexham AFC's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have seemingly donated £10,000 to a charity fundraising page following the death of a player's baby.

The donation was made to a GoFundMe page set up by midfielder Jordan Davies and his partner Kelsey Edwards, after their son Arthur was "born sleeping" last month.

It was signed "Rob, Kaitlin, Ryan and Blake For Arthur", and boosted the total to more than £13,700.

Reynolds is married to US actor Blake Lively, while McElhenney is married to US actor Kaitlin Olson.

The donations raised will go to the charity Sands (Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Society), which supports bereaved parents and works to improve the care they receive.

The couple said they are "forever grateful for Sands and all the staff in the Wrexham Maelor", where they received support.

Jordan Davies returned to his boyhood club in 2020, having previously come through the academy at Wrexham. Credit: PA Images

In a post on the donation page, they wrote: "Our baby boy, Arthur Andrew Davies was born sleeping on the 14th December 2021.

"The support we received during this time was amazing.

"The midwives provided around the clock care and made sure we were comfortable and they really couldn't do enough for us.

"We were given the time we needed with our boy and were supported throughout.

"They also provided us with a memory box with things to cherish forever.

"We are forever grateful for Sands and all the staff in the Wrexham Maelor.

"Sweet dreams my sweet boy."

McElhenney offered his condolences to the couple on Twitter, writing: "Kelsey and Jordan, @KaitlinOlson and I are so sorry for your loss. If you need absolutely anything please let us know."

Davies, 23, from Coedpoeth, signed for his boyhood club of Wrexham in July 2020. He won Young Player of the Season at the end of his first campaign.

He signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract at the club on New Year's Day.

On committing his future to the club, he said: "It means a lot for me, especially my family.

“We’ve been through a little bit of a rough time but it’s finally some good news and hopefully a light at the end of the tunnel."

Reynolds and McElhenney took full control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021.

The celebrity duo also invested £2 million in the club under the terms of the deal.

Reynolds is well known for starring as Marvel's Deadpool and in other comic, action and romantic roles.

McElhenney stars alongside his wife, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito in long-running US sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.