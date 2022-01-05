A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Cardiff.

Police were called to Caerau Lane on Tuesday (January 4) following reports a teenager had received 'serious injuries'.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police cordon remained in place at a property on Caerau Lane today (January 5), near Ysgol Gymraeg Nant Caerau infants school.

South Wales Police has confirmed the boy's injuries were a result of stab wounds.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At around 4.55pm on Tuesday 4 January, South Wales Police responded to reports of a 16 year-old boy having sustained serious injuries in Caerau Lane, Cardiff.

"Upon arrival officers found that the boy had suffered stab wounds. He was subsequently taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he is being treated for his injuries - believed to be non-life-threatening.

"Officers are trying to trace anybody else who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed the assault, or has information regarding those involved."

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed staff were also alerted to the incident but the team left the scene after their services weren't required.

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 2200003684. This can be done via email at SWP101@south-wales.police.uk, through social media or by calling 101.