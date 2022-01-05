A "dangerous" paedophile has been jailed after he sexually abused a young girl at a caravan park.Stuart Bladen, 45, assaulted the girl at Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl but the attack only came to light when the victim told another child and a teacher.Before the police were told about the latest assault, the defendant had been jailed for an extended sentence of 12 years in 2019 after he admitted inciting a young boy to engage in sexual activity.

He also had previous convictions for indecently assaulting a teenage boy in 1995 and for possessing indecent images of children in 2016.

As a he result he was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) indefinitely.

A sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday heard Bladen took out his penis and used it to touch the young girl's naked genitals, but he did not penetrate her.

When asked by police where Bladen had youched her, the victim pointed to the private area of anatomical doll. She also told police the abuse made her feel "embarassed and itchy".Prosecutor Ieuan Bennett said: "The defendant pressed his naked penis onto her naked vagina. She explained it did touch her skin."Bladen, of HMP Stafford, was arrested and initially denied sexually abusing the girl, who has lifelong anonymity, but later pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a girl under 13-years-old.The court heard the defendant sentenced to three months imprisonment in 1995 for indecent assault of a boy under 16 and was sentenced to a 12-month suspended sentence in 2016 for six counts of possessing images of child sex abuse.

In November 2019, Bladen was sentenced to an extended sentence of 12 years imprisonment for two offences of inciting a boy under the age of 14 to engage in sexual activity.

In mitigation, Harry Baker asked the court to bear in mind his client's guilty plea which prevented the victim from giving evidence in court.Sentencing, Judge Richard Williams said: "This is the third child you have sexually abused..."You pose a significant risk of causing serious harm to children by causing further specificied offences against them. You are a dangerous offender."

Bladen was sentenced to an extended sentence of six years imprisonment which will run consecutively with the previous 12-year extended sentence. He will serve at least two thirds of the 12-year custodial element before being considered for parole, and will serve a further six years on licence.South Wales Police were unable to provide a custody photo of the defendant as he was produced from prison.