A group of men and a teenager who are alleged to have fatally stabbed and robbed a father-of-one "mocked" and "ridiculed" him as he lay dying, a court has heard.

Ryan O’Connor, from Alway in Newport, was found unconscious and unresponsive in Balfe Road just after 9pm on Thursday June 10, 2021.

The 26-year-old whose nickname was “Apple”, was later pronounced dead and a murder investigation was launched by the police.

Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Riverside, Cardiff, Elliott Fiteni, 20, of no fixed abode, Kyle Rasis, 18, of Canton, Cardiff, Ethan Strickland, 19, of Caerau, Cardiff, and 17-year-old Joseph Jeremy are accused of killing Mr O’Connor.

The trial begun at Newport Crown Court on January 4th 2022

Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday that Mr O'Connor's death was a "murder that arose out of a robbery" and that all five defendants were responsible.

He said that according to witnesses, after two or more of the defendants had stabbed Mr O'Connor using large, machete-like knives, they drove off at speed, laughing as they went.

On the opening day of the prosecution case, Brady told the jury: "All five travelled from Cardiff to Newport in a Ford Fiesta stolen in the early hours of the same day, and on seeing Mr O'Connor wearing a Gucci man bag decided to rob him.

"At least two defendants left the car armed with newly bought knives used to attack and kill Mr O'Connor.

"The driver of the car was unfamiliar with the area and he drove up Vaughan Williams Drive, a cul-de-sac. They then had to turn around and drive back past the fatally wounded Mr O'Connor who was being tended to by members of the public.

"The driver slowed the car down, not out of any concern for Mr O'Connor, but to mock and ridicule him. Laughter was heard coming from within."

Ryan O'Connor was found unconscious and unresponsive in June 2021

The prosecution confirmed on Wednesday that one of the witnesses to be called in the trial would be a woman whose flat overlooked the roundabout and who went to help Mr O'Connor after witnessing the attack from her window.

Mr Brady said the woman heard the men laughing as they drove past and shouted at them that they were "disgusting".

Prosecution said that people in the area took note of the stolen car's registration number and 45 minutes later police began a high-speed pursuit of the men after the driver refused to stop.

Officers deployed a stinger to deflate the car's tyres and the men crashed in Pentwyn, Cardiff, the jury was told. The men then fled but were arrested after a foot chase.

The prosecution also said that Jeremy, the youngest defendant, had tried to live-stream his arrest.

The jury was told they would be played footage recorded on Jeremy's phone taken while the men were in the car.

They were also shown photos of the teenager with Rasis and Strickland posing with knives said to be "identical" to those used to kill Mr O'Connor prior to the attack. Mr Brady said telephone evidence revealed the three had a "significant interest in bladed weapons".

Forensic evidence was said to link Jeremy to one of the knives as well as to a cigarette found inside the stolen Gucci bag. It was said that Rasis could be linked to the second knife discovered in the car, while Mr O'Connor's blood was found on Aquilina's trousers and right trainer.

Mr Brady said there was no evidence to suggest the defendants knew Mr O'Connor, but the prosecution believed they travelled to Newport to commit crime and on seeing Mr O'Connor, decided to rob him.

He said: "The Crown cannot say whether that was the plan, or it was agreed en route, but what is clear is the defendants left Cardiff armed with three knives and travelled in a stolen car on cloned number plates.

"They were in possession of gloves and balaclavas in the middle of June and all defendants were aware of the knives. They would have been very large and conspicuous in a car containing five men.

"Once they chose their target, Mr O'Connor was dealt with swiftly and brutally."

Mr O'Connor's injuries included a 13cm stab wound that pierced his lung and heart and damaged two rib bones. He received another deep wound through his right back muscles and slash wounds to his hands, suffering significant blood loss.

The barrister said he anticipated the defendants would all admit to being in the car but deny being the ones who got out of the car and attacked Mr O'Connor, but that the prosecution intended to prove all five were "jointly" guilty.

At Newport Crown Court on January 4 2022, all five denied committing murder, manslaughter and the robbery of the designer bag - the value of which is unknown.

The trial will not sit on Thursday, and the jury will be taken on a site visit to the area in Alway where Mr O'Connor was attacked on Friday.

The trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks.