A 77-year-old woman fell and broke her arm when her bag was snatched during a "cowardly robbery" in Treorchy in the middle of the day.

The woman was walking down Howard Street, Treorchy at 3pm on Tuesday when the robbery happened.

Police said she was left "shaken and injured" and are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Detective Inspector Matt Hicks, said: “This was a cowardly robbery which left the victim shaken and injured.

It happened in broad daylight, when roads would have been quite busy, so there may well be people with dashboard cameras which captured important footage."

Officers are urging motorists who may have been driving through the area to check dashcam footage.

A 40 year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.