A man has pleaded guilty to raping a woman more than 40 years ago, after DNA technology allowed detectives to identify him.

Roland Long, 67, from Nailsea, North Somerset, admitted carrying out the sexual offence on August 17, 1980, in Cardiff.

Long changed his plea during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, having previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Long arrives at Cardiff Crown Court where he admitted rape. Credit: ITV Wales

He was arrested in September 2020, and charged in August last year after South Wales Police reopened an investigation into the historic rape in 2019. He has since been remanded into custody.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke ordered pre-sentence and psychiatric reports be carried out.

However, addressing Long, Judge Lloyd-Clarke said: “It is inevitable in this case that there will be a significant and immediate custodial sentence.”

Long is due to be sentenced on February 18.