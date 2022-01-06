A grandmother who went viral after appearing on ITV Wales last year has died, aged 83.

Mary Ronald was filmed by ITV Wales' national correspondent Rob Osborne in a television news report about a meals on wheels service in Cardiff.

Volunteers, who run the service, deliver food to the vulnerable and elderly - which has proved to be a vital service during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The moment Mary Ronald made her first TV appearance on ITV Cymru Wales:

Despite the challenging circumstances, Mary was praised for her bubbly personality and uplifting outlook.

She told Rob Osborne: "It's a life saver love! And the girls are wonderful I don't know what we'd do without them. The loneliness we've had for months - without them, I don't think I could go on.

"It's been very lonely on my own love. I watch my telly and I praise them in the church all the time.

"I'm waiting for this vaccine now hoping that will do some good. I've never known it so bad".

When asked what the hardest part of lockdown is, Mary said the loneliness.

"The fact I can't see my family - that kills me.

"But as long as I see the girls, it cheers me up. Christmas was very lonely - I did see my daughter and had my dinner but then I came home and since then I've been locked in.

"It's company to see the girls as well. We appreciate everything they do - they're all angels to me!

Mary spoke to Rob Osborne about how much she appreciates the volunteer-run service Credit: ITV Wales

Mary died on December 19 and a service will be held for her on January 18.

Her grandson says the last year brought him "many brilliant memories" and made her feel "so special" with her TV and radio appearances.

ITV Wales National Correspondent pays tribute to Mary Ronald

As soon as I met her I knew she was special.

Some people are just born characters and Mary was one of those.

We were filming with a local meals on wheels group on that day exactly a year ago.

"You'll like Mary" they said.

As soon as I heard that mix of a Irish/Splott accent I knew Mary was gold.

"They're angels luv" she said, speaking about the service and the women who delivered her food.

I couldn't wait to get back to the edit and share Mary with the world.

Greg James on Radio 1 picked up on it, getting Mary on his breakfast show.

He called her a 'mega star.'

Soon, everyone was talking about this amazing lady who reminded them of their own grandmother.

She made good use of her celebrity - raising money for the meals on wheels group that had helped her in the pandemic.

Her family say the last year of her and them many special memories.

Mary - you were 'wonderful luv'

Mary was contacted by the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show which is hosted by Greg James.

She appeared on the show where James called her a "mega star".

A fundraising page was set up to support the food service which helped Mary and has raised more the £1,000.