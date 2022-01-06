Tributes paid to Welsh father-of-three killed in jet ski accident in Ghana

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-three who died in a jet ski accident in Ghana.Iwan Gwyn was originally from Llanaelhaearn and had lived in Ghana for over nine years.The 49-year-old was killed in a jet ski accident on Thursday, December 30 near the country's capital Accra.His brother Dafydd said that he had a "strong bond" with Pwllheli Rugby Club for whom he played and remained close thereafter, going on a number of trips abroad over the years."He also played football for Nefyn and played squash in the North Wales league and would very much enjoy coming home regularly to see family and old friends," Dafydd said.He added: "Iwan leaves his wife Annie and his three children Ben, Megan and Laura."Arrangements are being made for Iwan's return from Ghana. The family would like to thank everyone who has been in touch to express their sympathies during this very sad time. ‘Fydd colled enfawr ar ei ol’."A tribute from Pwllheli Rugby Club read: "Tragic news reached the club about the sad loss of ex-player and supporter Iwan Gwyn."Iwan died in a jet ski accident far away in Africa where he lived and worked. I can only send my sincere condolences from my family and all involved at the club. Another example of how unfair life is."