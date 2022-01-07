'Death jabs' written on doctor's surgery as people queued for Covid vaccine

A GP surgery had 'death jabs' written on the walls as patients queued up for their Covid vaccine.

Madryn House Surgery in Rhyl was targeted with anti-vaccination graffiti as patients waited in the queue for their booster jabs on Tuesday.

Despite the incident, in which the words 'death jabs' were daubed around the outside of the premises, the surgery was able to remain open.

It comes as the booster roll-out effort is ramped up across North Wales amid the rapid spread and growth of the Omicron variant.

The surgery based on Madryn Avenue in Rhyl is an independent facility, supported by the NHS and has remained open since the beginning of the pandemic.

Practice manager Dominique Walker said: "The surgery has gone above and beyond to support the vaccine campaign, delivering over 8,000 vaccines since the start of the campaign.

"We provide this service for patients who are unable to access the Mass vaccination centres further afield who wish to have the vaccine.

"We understand that there are people that do not want to take the vaccine.

"We are saddened by the fact that the perpetrator felt the need to damage property and cause additional hassle to the practice."

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has previously stressed it will not tolerate violence, aggression or abuse towards our staff or volunteers.

"We’re asking our staff to go above and beyond to keep people safe.

"Many have voluntarily cancelled time off with their families to work on the frontline of our vaccination effort.

"Anyone who causes alarm or distress to others at any of our vaccination centres may be asked to leave and in more serious circumstances the police will be contacted."