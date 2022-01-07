A 24-year-old man has been jailed for killing a grandfather by punching him in August last year.

Luke Williams, of Penycae, Wrexham, had previously admitted to manslaughter and was sentenced on Friday to six years in prison.

Mold Crown Court heard how Karl Saffy, 57, from Ruabon, was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital following the incident on 23 August, but was later confirmed dead.

Mr Saffy was described by relatives at the time as the "centre of family life" and "a dearly loved husband, father, brother and taid who will be sadly missed by many".

Judge Rhys Rowlands said Williams behaved in a “cowardly” way but had not intended to kill his victim.