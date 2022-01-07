A taxi driver suffered a "life-changing head injury" during an assault in Cardiff.Police were alerted to an assault involving a taxi driver in the early hours of Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Adamsdown. The 58-year-old driver suffered a "life-changing head injury" following the incident.

An appeal has now been launched to find the man seen on CCTV on St Mary Street between 4.20am and 4.28am on December 19.He was seen helping an individual, who appeared intoxicated, into a taxi.

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the assault and is remanded in custody pending trial.A statement from South Wales Police said: "We urgently need to identify this unknown man who could have vital information regarding an assault in Adamsdown, Cardiff."A 58-year-old taxi driver suffered a life-changing head injury following an assault during the early hours of Sunday, December 19.

"Detectives believe the man in the CCTV is a key witness and could have important information."It is important to stress he has done nothing wrong. He is seen on CCTV on St Mary Street between 4.20am and 4.28am on December 19 helping an individual, who appears to be intoxicated, into a taxi."The man in the CCTV, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to please contact us quoting occurrence 2100440920."