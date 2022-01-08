Play video

Hundreds line streets to say final goodbye to Freya Bevan

Hundreds of mourners have lined the streets of Neath to show their support for the family of nine-year-old Freya Bevan, who died from cancer last month.

A funeral procession travelled from her home in Neath and through Briton Ferry, with the funeral taking place at Margam Crematorium.

Freya was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in 2014 - just two months before her second birthday.

Great Western Railway named one of their trains after Freya. Credit: Great Western Railway

She underwent specialist proton beam therapy in the US after her family and friends raised thousands of pounds for her treatment which was refused on the NHS.

The treatment was declared successful, although a routine scan in October 2020 found her tumour had grown again.

Freya would travel to the US once more with her family for pioneering treatment using the same doctor that had cared for Freya six years previously.

In an emotional Facebook post, Freya's family announced she had lost her long battle with cancer just two days after Christmas.

"Our hearts are completely broken, as we share the news with you, that Heaven has gained the most sweetest and most beautiful warrior there ever was.

"Our brave, beautiful, precious Freya is now healed from cancer and getting big cwtches in heaven from her beloved grandmother.

"No more pokes, or pills or hospital visits, you are free now our beautiful angel."

Credit: Great Western Railway

The tribute continued: "A lifetime with you would never have been long enough, but you were too pure and precious for this cruel world.

"We are blessed and proud to have been chosen to be your parents, but our pain will never be healed until you are in our arms again.

"Yet blinded by tears we want you, as Freya's supporters, to know how much of a constant support you have been to us as a family over the last eight years, in helping us fundraise, not just once, but twice for our baby girl.

"With that help, we truly believe we had more precious time with her. So thank you all."

Those in attendance of the funeral were asked to wear a 'splash of pink' in memory of Freya.