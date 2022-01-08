Several flood alerts and warnings of snow and ice are in place for parts of Wales, as the UK is hit by heavy downpours.

North Wales could face frosty conditions, caused by showers expected to last until Sunday morning, according to the Met Office.

Natural Resources Wales has issued six flood alerts in parts of Snowdonia, the Dyfi Valley, Powys and Conwy, as rising water levels leave rivers at risk of overflowing.

The Environment Agency has put 11 alerts in place in England, for areas such as Bristol and Somerset.

On Saturday night, temperatures could plummet as low as minus 4°C in higher areas of Scotland but averages of 2°C are expected for most of the rest of the UK.

Some areas of the UK have already been affected by snow this week. Credit: PA Images

Flood alerts issued by Natural Resources Wales

Vyrnwy catchment

Upper Severn in Powys

Dyfi catchment

Conwy catchment

Glaslyn and Dwyryd catchment

Mawddach and Wnion catchment

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: "There are no official ice warnings out at the moment that we have issued but we are sending out a message in general that there is an isolated risk that any wet surfaces along with these showers could lead to icy stretches.

"This is mainly due to the showers that will be feeding in to the west."

Higher areas in Snowdonia, as well as Scotland and the Pennines, are also likely to see some snow before the weekend is over.

Mr Vautrey said any ice would be likely to have melted away by Sunday morning, when the showers are expected to ease.

"Most of the ice risk will have abated before people are getting out and about," he said.

However, commuters are set to endure a "cloudy, drizzly" start to the week, with another band of rain forecast across most of the UK on Monday, he said.

High pressure coming from the south on Wednesday is set to bring more settled weather in general from midweek onwards, with dry conditions expected for most of the country.

Read more: