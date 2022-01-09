Appeal for witnesses after quad biker, 25, found dead in Blaenau Gwent

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 25-year-old quad biker was found dead in Blaenau Gwent.

Gwent Police were called to Canterbury Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, just before 6pm on Saturday.

Officers said a man, who had been riding a quad bike, was found unresponsive by a member of the public on the cycle path running between Beaufort and Nantyglo.

Crews from Wales Air Ambulance and the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended.

A doctor from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service confirmed the man, who was from the Ebbw Vale area, had died.

His family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.

"To assist the coroner, we’re appealing for any witness or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in Canterbury Road between 5pm and 6pm to get in touch with us, by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200008080."