British Track Cycling Championships put back to March due to Wales’ Covid rules

The British Track Cycling Championships have been postponed until the first week of March due to Wales' coronavirus restrictions.

The event was due to take place at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales in Newport in the last weekend of January, but has been put back to March 3-6 after the Welsh Government extended the current controls which were introduced following the spread of the omicron variant.

The championships are usually staged in Manchester but had been moved to Newport this year as the National Cycling Centre undergoes major renovations.

The competition will be open to Olympic stars as well as amateur and club riders. Credit: PA Images

British Cycling said the Covid restrictions “mean that delivering the event would have required strict controls on rider movements and significant changes to the event schedule, severely diminishing the event experience for all”.

Because the national championships are open not only to the nation’s Olympic stars but also to amateur and club riders with qualifying times, they cannot be granted the same elite status as some other sporting events, meaning some riders would be denied the opportunity to compete as it stands.

The current rules would also require the event to take place behind closed doors.