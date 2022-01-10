Cardiff City to play Liverpool in 4th round of the FA Cup

Cardiff City will play Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Bluebirds will travel to Anfield next month after a late 2-1 victory over Preston North End in the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday 9 January.

The fourth round ties between Jürgen Klopp's side, which beat Shrewsbury Town 4-1, will be played between Friday 4 and Monday 7 February.

Liverpool's Fabinho scores the second goal of the game against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield. The Premier League side won 4-1. Credit: PA Images

The Bluebirds' game against Preston North End saw Isaak Davies firing past Daniel Iversen shortly before half time.

After the break, the home-side came out in search of an early second goal, however it was Preston that took the advantage after Sean Maguire was brought down in the box by Ciaron Brown in the 53rd minute.

Daniel Johnson then levelled for the visitors from the spot a minute later.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson scores his side's only goal of the game from a penalty. Credit: PA Images

As the deadlock was not broken in the full 90 minutes, the game went to extra-time with Mark Harris striking to secure a fourth round place in the competition in the 116th minute.

The game, at the Cardiff City stadium, was played behind closed doors, as spectators are unable to attend major sporting events in Wales due to current coronavirus restrictions.

City will be back to league action with a 2pm kick off at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday 15 January.