Lollipop lady retires after 35 years of service at Rhondda school

A lollipop lady from Rhondda is retiring after 35 years of service.

Carol Evans has hung up her high-viz jacket and lollipop stick for the final time after helping children cross the road at Pontrhondda Primary School.

As well as working in all weathers, the 65-year-old from Llwynypia, has also been a school lunchtime assistant. She says she now plans to enjoy her retirement with her family.

“I have such wonderful memories of my time at Pontrhondda Primary School. It is going to leave a huge hole in my life, but I have enjoyed all of my time working there,” said Mrs Evans.

“I have absolutely loved it. Being the School Crossing Patrol Officer meant the world to me, teaching young children how to cross the road carefully and safely and showing respect to motorists. These are skills they will hopefully carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

Mrs Evans has received cards, gifts and flowers from pupils, parents and teachers to say thank you.

Mrs Evans has been helping children cross the road for over three decades.

Alyson James, the headteacher of Pontrhondda Primary School, said: “For three decades Carol has played a vital role in ensuring the children and parents at Pontrhondda Primary get to and from school safely, rain or shine.

“She has been a popular figure in the local community, greeting everyone with a guaranteed smile and a wave each day. Carol has loved her job and will be missed by us all. We wish her well and a happy, safe and long retirement.”

Mrs Evans is one of around 50 School Crossing Patrol officers for Rhondda Cynon Taff. Councillor Joy Rosser, the council's Cabinet Member for Education and Inclusion Services, has also thanked Mrs Evans for her long and dedicated service.

“On today’s busy roads, it takes special qualities to step out and stop traffic calmly, at the same time keeping the attention of the children until they have crossed the road safely, whatever the weather. We wish Carol Evans a very happy, healthy and well-deserved retirement.”

