Video report by ITV Wales journalist Dean Thomas-Welch

A mum from Swansea says she is "relieved" after winning a five-year battle to reduce the speed limit and put cameras on the road where her daughter lost her life.

Tracy Kennedy's daughter, Kelly, died in a head-on crash on the A4067 near Pontardawe in 2016.

Two men, who were racing their cars at speeds of 90mph when one struck Kelly's vehicle, were jailed for the incident.

Tracy has campaigned ever since for cameras to be placed on the road, which has seen a number of serious accidents, and to bring the speed limit down from 60 miles per hour to 40. At the end of 2021, she successfully won her battle for both.

Tracy said every day she has to live with the pain of missing her daughter.

25-year-old Kelly Kennedy was killed while travelling home from work when she was hit head on by another car on the A4067.

Tracy, from Clydach, said the night her daughter died will haunt her and her family for the rest of their lives.

She said: "That night will live with us forever. Me and my husband had to go and identify Kelly and no parent should have to do that.

"It was horrific. It's just a struggle every day without her."

At the time of her daughter's death, Tracy described Kelly as "happy, fun loving, caring and kind" with "a heart of gold".

There have been several accidents on the stretch of road near Pontardawe in recent years.

Following five years of campaigning, the local council has agreed to introduce the road calming measures Tracy has been calling for.

Tracy said nothing she does will bring her daughter back but knowing she has potentially helped saved the lives of others, brings her some comfort.

"I'm relieved, I'm really relieved," Tracy explained.

"I don't want any other family to go through what we've got to go through on a daily basis, so if I can save just one life that would be great."