A man in Cardiff has been taken to hospital after collapsing in a smoke-filled room in a property on Newport Road.

Police were called to the address at 4.15am, where a 48-year-old man was found collapsed.

It is believed the man had a medical episode whilst cooking.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff. His condition is currently being described as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Police closed Newport Road earlier in both directions from B4487 Broadway to Oakfield Street.