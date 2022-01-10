Two arrested after teenager stabbed in Cardiff

A man and woman have been arrested after a 16-year-old was stabbed in Cardiff.

The teenager was taken to hospital after being injured in the Caerau area on January 4.

There was a major police presence and cordon in place on Caerau Lane as officers responded to reports that a teenager had sustained 'serious injuries'.

Today (January 10), South Wales Police said two people, both from Ely, were arrested on January 6 in connection with the incident.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The 16-year-old boy was treated at the University Hospital of Wales for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 2200003684.

This can be done via email at SWP101@south-wales.police.uk, through social media or by calling 101.