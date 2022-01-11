Play video

Video report by ITV Cymru Wales journalist Hamish Auskerry

Mike and Bridget Locke from Newport have pledged to raise £1 million for a charity that helped save their daughter's life.

When their daughter Sally was treated for cancer in 1983, they pledged to raise £1 million for charity as a way of saying thank you.

Nearly 40 years later, and now aged 90, Mike is £50,000 off his target.

Since he retired, former architect Mike has turned his hand to anything that would help him reach the target including taking around collection buckets, golf tournaments and coffee mornings.

Mike has made 2,000 jars of marmalade.

But Mike's latest fundraising push is making and selling marmalade and he's made plenty of it.

Mike Locke told ITV News: "It's a lot of work, it takes me the best part of a day to make a batch and a batch is twelve jars, so you can imagine how many batches I've made to get to 2,000."

Mike was recognised by the Queen for his fundraising efforts for Cancer Research UK in 2007 and even with his target approaching, he hasn't lost sight on the ultimate goal.